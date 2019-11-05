HICKORY John Martin Setzler, 77, of Hickory, died peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born April 5, 1942, to the late Dr. Edwin L. Setzler and Nancy Martin Setzler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin L. Setzler Jr. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Cobb Setzler; son, John Jr. and wife, Tonya; daughter, Margaret Belcher and husband, Lyle; granddaughter, Marilyn Davis; grandson, Mason Davis; and sister, Alice Richmond of Durham. John grew up on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus, where he became known as the college brat. Having free run of the campus, gave him ample opportunities to get into mischief. He graduated from Hickory High School and attended Lenoir-Rhyne College. He worked at the Hickory Police Department where he ran the Records Division, and was the department's photographer. He also worked in the printing and graphics industry, the electronics industry, and the cellular telephone industry. He was an avid photographer, Ham Radio enthusiast, and a member of the Hickory Coffee Club, where he served as treasurer. The memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603 or to a charity of one's choice. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family John Martin Setzler and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
