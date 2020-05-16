October 29, 1950 - May 14, 2020 Sherry Ann Chapman Setzer, 69, of Granite Falls, passed away Thursday May 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Iredell County, to the late Bobby Durant Chapman and Mattie Ruth Fox Chapman. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandsons, Bryce and Cason Cooley; beloved grandmother, Fannie Deal; grandfather, Pervie Fox; grandfather, Claude Chapman; and grandmother, Sophie Chapman. Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Richard Setzer of the home; daughters, Thalia Hedrick Dula (Jerry) of Hickory, Angela Hedrick Robinson of Hickory; grandchildren, Graham Hedrick, Wendy Cooley, Johnathan Dula, Evan Robinson, Dylan Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Parker, Deacon Parker, Lyla Cooley; sisters, Sandra Chapman Jolly (Gary), Shena Chapman Woods (Kenny); brother, Denny Stafford (Kathy); nieces and nephews, Mike Jolly, Nicole Stafford Whitener, Brandon Stafford, Jeff Chapman, Tori Rogers Parker; and special cousins, Kathryn Chapman Chapman, Debbie Holland, and Monique Holland Warren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643