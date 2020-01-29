June 30, 1926 - January 26, 2020 Martha Frances Setzer, 93, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Twin Lakes Community in Burlington. She was born June 30, 1926, in Claremont, the daughter of the late Effie Mae Lowrance Setzer and Miles Ernest Setzer. Martha was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved traveling, reading, cooking, and making the world a more beautiful place, especially with her passion for flower gardening. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Long (Doc) Setzer; and her eight siblings: brothers, Ralph, Glenn, Samuel, Ernest and Patrick Setzer; and sisters, Marion Setzer Barringer, Margaret Josephine Setzer Sigmon and Myrtle Elizabeth Setzer Simmons. Martha is survived by her daughter, Glenda Setzer Yount, of Newton; granddaughter, April Nicole Williams (née Yount), grandson-in-law, Jonathan Derrick Williams, and great-grandchildren, Seth Glenn Williams and Cora Elizabeth Williams, all of Saxapahaw; and dear friends, Jackie and Marty Huffman of Newton, and their daughter, Megan Huffman Robertson of Lincolnton. A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m., at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton. The Rev. Marcus Ollis will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Beth Eden Lutheran Church, 400 N Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658; or plant flowers in your own garden, as Martha would have loved that. Drum Funeral Home - Conover
Martha Frances Setzer
