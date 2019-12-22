ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. Dec. 15, 1966- Dec. 8, 2019 Mark Setzer was a wonderful man who is dearly missed and will forever be cherished by his loved ones. Mark was an amazing son, brother and friend to many in our community. Mark was born in Hickory, to Cora Setzer and the late Lloyd Setzer. He spent his younger years in Claremont and graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1985. Mark attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. While in North Carolina, Mark worked as an EMT with the Catawba Rescue Squad for four years. Mark helped to get One Acre Café in Johnson City, Tenn., off the ground when he showed up as a volunteer to help with renovations. His quiet strength and humility spoke volumes and he became a trusted employee whose smile greeted everyone as they entered the café. He treated all with the same dignity and respect, no matter where they were in life. During his six and a half years at the café, Mark was loved by everyone that came to know him. The absence of his light, his love and his personality will surely leave a big impact on our community. Mark was also a member of the U.S. Forest Service Volunteer Bike Patrol for the Virginia Creeper Trail. He took great pride in all that he and the other patrol members did to keep the trail safe and to help other bicyclists along the way. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Setzer; and grandfather, Clarence Witherspoon. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Cora Setzer; brother, Michael Setzer; best friend, Velvet Sims (and husband); his friends on the Virginia Creeper Trail, and his extended family of co-workers and friends from One Acre Café and the surrounding community. A celebration of life event was held at One Acre Café Sunday, Dec. 15. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's honor to either of his favorite places: One Acre Café, 603 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604; or the Friends of Mt. Rogers, Mark Setzer Memorial Fund for Bike Patrol, P.O. Box 107, Chilhowie, VA 24319.
Setzer, Mark
