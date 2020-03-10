June 18, 1950 - March 5, 2020 Kenneth Lee Setzer of Rhodhiss, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Kay Lunsford Setzer. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Kenneth Lee Setzer.

Service information

Mar 11
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
