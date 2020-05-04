April 9, 1929 - May 2, 2020 Kathryn Wilson Setzer, 91, of Catawba, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Trinity Ridge West in Hickory. Kathryn was born April 9, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late John Fred Wilson and Eulalia Mundy Wilson. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe William Setzer; a sister, Melinda Freeman; and four brothers, Harvey, Billy, Tommy, and Don Wilson. She is survived by her son, Danny Setzer and wife, Lisa, of Sherrills Ford; grandson, Cole Setzer of Catawba; granddaughter, Callie Setzer of Charleston, S.C.; and four sisters, Gay Goodson of Maiden, Joy Tate of Iron Station, Tanis Lanier of Lincolnton, and Barbara Huffman of Catawba. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, with the Rev. John Love officiating. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
