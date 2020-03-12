May 6, 1923 - March 8, 2020 Frances Sweezy Setzer, 96, of Newton, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate Frances' life will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Setzer family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Setzer family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

