CATAWBA Coyte "Bud" Wayne Setzer, 85, of Catawba passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. He was born Dec. 26, 1933, in Catawba County to the late Roy Garland Setzer and Mary Sigmon Setzer. Bud was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Catawba, where he served as head of the cemetery committee, usher and a member of the United Methodist Men. He loved the outdoors, was an avid gardener and was always proud of what he grew. Bud retired from Broyhill Furniture and worked part-time for D&S Frames. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Bumgarner Setzer; son, Randy Setzer; brothers, Harvey Setzer, Benny Setzer and Clinton Setzer; sisters, Pinkie Thompson and Mary Ellen Putnam. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sheila Watkins and husband, Walt, of Petaluma, Calif; grandchildren, Scott Setzer, Rachel Denning and Joseph Denning; stepgranddaughter, Amanda Wright; great-grandchildren, Travis Setzer, Simone Setzer, Quintin Setzer and Jacob Setzer. A service to celebrate Bud's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m., at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Rev. John Love will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Rd., Catawba, NC 28609 Condolences may be sent to the Setzer family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Setzer family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
