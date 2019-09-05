CONNELLY SPRINGS Betty Ruth Janowick Setzer, 93, of Connelly Springs, peacefully passed away at College Pines Nursing Center Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Born in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 31, 1925, to the late Gertrude Locke Janowick and Albert Lewis Janowick, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Setzer, in 1995. After growing up in Alabama, Betty moved to North Carolina after her marriage. She retired from Alba-Waldensian of Valdese after being employed as a knitter for mor than 40 years. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Robert "Bobby" Janowick of Theodore, Ala.; Louise Horton of Theodore, Ala.; and Jim Janowick of Lewisport, Ky. Betty is survived by her son, Jim Setzer and wife, Sue Setzer, of Connelly Springs; daughter, Ann Setzer of Connelly Springs; granddaughters, Sandy Davis of Connelly Springs, Leslie Brown and husband, Doug Brown, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan Davis and Tanner Davis of Connelly Springs; Gavin Deitz of Cullowhee; and Macie Brown of Greensboro. Also surviving are a great-great-granddaughter, Brylee Davis of Connelly Springs; and beloved fur grandbaby, Gracie. The family will receive friends this evening (Thursday, Sept. 5), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Harold Whitener officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, P.O. Box 1884, Morganton, NC 28680. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Setzer family.