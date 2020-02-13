September 10, 1926 - February 12, 2020 Hazel Pauline Mims Page Settlemyre, 93, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Trinity Village. Born Sept. 10, 1926, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late J. D. and Mattie Gordon Mims. Hazel worked at both Smith Drugs and Longview Pharmacy for many years where her husband, Garland, was a pharmacist and part owner of both. She was a devoted member of First Church of God of Hickory, where she went above and beyond as a youth counselor, and was also an active member of Camp Sain. Hazel was a member and sang in the Mims Trio, she also enjoyed birds and flowers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two great loves: husbands, Garland "Snake" Page and Leo Settlemyre; two brothers: Kenneth Mims and wife, Emily, Everette Mims and wife, Polly; four sisters: Thelma Mims Cobb and husband, Paul, Nell Mims Perkins and husband, Norwood, Mildred Mims Canipe and husband, Warren and Kaye Mims Sain and husband, Clyde. Hazel is survived by her son, Rodney Page and wife, Andrea, of Hickory; a daughter, Carol Page Reinhardt of Lenoir; a grandson, Eric Page and husband, James Robinson; a granddaughter, Kelly Reinhardt; two great-grandchildren: Kyle and Payton; and a number of special nieces and nephews which she loved very much. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at First Church of God of Hickory with the Pastor Michael Hone and Pastor Rita Specht officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to service and a brief receiving will follow the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
