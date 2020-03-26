March 22, 2020 Joan Rae Hamblen Settle of Seymour, Tenn., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was utterly devoted to the churches her husband pastored. Atchley Funeral Home of Sevierville, Tenn., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
