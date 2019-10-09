HICKORY Wayne Bradie "Brady" Seter, 62, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born June 21, 1957, in Rockingham, he was the son of the late Jack Clark Seter and Hazel Carpenter Seter. Brady frequently attended East Taylorsville Baptist Church. He was a huge Jimmy Buffett fan who also enjoyed playing golf when he was able. A master handyman, Brady was always there to lend a helping hand. Brady was a family man. Whether a family vacation, pool party, or cookout, he was always up for anything. Proof of his love for the combination of family and food was his favorite saying, "We'll eat again." Survivors include his wife of almost 43 years, Renae Young Seter of Hickory; two children, Courtney Frye and husband, Bradley, of Bethlehem, Colt Seter and wife, Brooke, of Granite Falls; a granddaughter, Leah Hawk of Bethlehem; two heavily adored German Shepherds, Molly and Moxy; three siblings, Jack Seter and wife, Gloria, of Granite Falls, Paul Seter and wife, Hilda, of Conover, Hazel Carl of High Point; and numerous nieces, nephews, granddogs and grandcats. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Revs. Matt Munday, Nick Wilson and David Grinnell officiating. The family will receive friends this evening (Wednesday, Oct. 9), at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 6 to 9 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, but in honor of Brady's love of animals memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory in Hickory is serving the Seter family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
