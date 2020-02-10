February 5, 2020 Andrew Semanchek, 92, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring. He was born in Latrobe, Pa. He was the son of the late Andrew and Helen Semanchek. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Adelaide M. Semanchek; two brothers, John Semanchek, Paul Semanchek; sister, Mary Polochko; brothers-in-law, Michael Polochko Sr., Duane Pottinger; and nephew, Michael Polochko Jr. Andrew was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Hickory. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He retired from Dill Construction Company in Latrobe, Pa. Andrew and Adelaide were married for 62 years. He is survived by his two daughters, Carol Imamura, JoAnn Turpin; JoAnn's husband, John Manderewicz; granddaughter, Jennifer McMichael; great-granddaughter, Stella Dewey; sister, Helen Pottinger; and numerous nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Frye Regional Medical Center and Carolina Caring for taking wonderful care of him in his last hours. A service will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (Sebastian Chapel), 921 2nd St. NE in Hickory, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in Andrew's name to the charity for which his daughter, Carol, volunteers: The Cat's Cradle of Morganton; or to one's own favorite charity. Condolences may be posted at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com