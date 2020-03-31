May 1, 1923 - March 28, 2020 Hazel Lee Alexander Stewart Seitz of Claremont, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020, and entered her eternal home in Heaven, at the age of 96. She was born May 1, 1923, to Earl Hoshaw Alexander and Ada Jane West Alexander Mock, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands, Frank E. Stewart and Winfred P. Seitz; her brothers, Paul Alexander, Hubert Alexander, Joe Alexander, Palmer Alexander, Jack Alexander, Omer Alexander, and Earl Alexander; and her sisters, Cleo Alexander and Rose A. Murdock Maron. She is survived by her children, Dwight F. Stewart and wife, Tamara, of Claremont, and Kay S. Kupke of Virginia Beach, Va.; her brother, Luke Alexander, and wife, Songki, of Chicago, Ill.; stepsons, Fred Seitz of Beaufort, S.C., and Kenneth Seitz, and wife, Dianne, of Gardnerville, Nev.; eight grandchildren, Jason Stewart and wife, Emily, of Conover, Stefanie S. Cline and husband, Melvin, of Charleston, S.C., Clint Stewart and wife, Stacey, of Greensboro, Adam Stewart and wife, Jessica, of Troutman, Greg Stewart and wife, Holly, of Claremont, Lamar Stewart and wife, Jessica, of Conover, Daniel S. Kupke and wife, Amanda, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Laura K. Field and husband, Alex, of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, who all affectionately knew her as "Mamaw"; many more in-laws, nieces, and nephews; and longtime devoted friend, Alice Williams of Catawba. She graduated from Stony Point High School, and worked in the carbon plant in Winston-Salem during World War II for the war effort. Later, she worked in a blouse factory in Statesville as a seamstress, Conover Glove, Pinnacle and Prestige Furniture, Mor-loc Medical Supply, and Oxford Elementary lunchroom. Hazel was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ as a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont, where she taught her children to love and respect God. Hazel always read the Bible and prayed with her children, while striving to live a life of love, care, and service to others. She was a hard worker, enjoyed public service, working on the farm, gardening, and growing beautiful flowers. During retirement, she greatly enjoyed traveling with friends, especially Alice Williams. She loved to help the shut-ins and visit the homebound and sick. She grew up loving music and dancing. At the age of 90, she was fondly called "The Dancing Queen." Hazel will forever live in our hearts with countless fond memories. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity Village for all their loving care and devotion for the past five years. A graveside service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held Thursday, April 2, at 2 p.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610 or to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Seitz family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Seitz family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
2:00PM
5759 Bolick Rd.
Claremont, NC 28610
