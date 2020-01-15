HICKORY Betty Jean Seitz, 89, of Hickory, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Jan. 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Essie Williams. Betty proudly served the children of Hickory Public Schools for 30 years. She is survived by her son, Kenneth "Kenny" Seitz and daughter-in-law, Beverly, of Hickory; and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Seitz and Kendall Seitz. In addition to her parents, her spouse, Earl Seitz, preceded her in death. There will be a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery Thursday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m., with Chaplain Kim Fox-Dowell officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Seitz family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
