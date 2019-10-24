CONOVER Saeng See, 79, of Conover died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 24), at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The See family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
