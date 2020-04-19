September 27, 2012 - April 15, 2020 Aleiya Jewel Seavey, 7, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. Born Sept. 27, 2012, she was the daughter of Trent Moser and Melody Faith Seavey. In addition to her parents, she is survived by grandparents, Amy Moser of Catawba, Greg Moser of Hickory, Linda Seavey of Newton, and Michael Seavey of Richmond Va.; two great-grandmothers, Marilyn Willsey of Maine, Gail Church of Denver, N.C.; uncles, Justin Moser of Catawba, Adam Seavey of Newton; and aunt, Aja Moser of Hickory. Her aunt, Rachel Seavey; and her great-great-grandmother, Margaret Perkins preceded her in death. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 22, at Jenkins Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Aleiya Seavey Memorial fund, 4081 Startown Rd., Newton NC 28658, or by clicking the donations tab on the Jenkins Funeral Home website. The family also has a go fund me page set up www.gofundme.com/f/aleiya-seavey. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
