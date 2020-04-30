April 24, 2020 Mr. Nathaniel Scott, 79, of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Hickory, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He is a 1960 graduate of Ridgeview High School. Survivors are a son, Christopher Scott, and two grandchildren, of Morristown; brother, Roy Scott Jr. of Tobyhanna, Pa.; and sisters, Carrie Shuford of Morristown and Betty Primus of Hickory. This obituary is a courtesy of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, 828-323-1980.
