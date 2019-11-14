HICKORY Larry Allen Scott, 50, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born March 17, 1969, to Martha B. Scott and the late Charles L. Scott in Morrow County, Ohio. Larry worked for several years at McCreary Modern in Maiden. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amanda Paige Scott; and sister, Pamela Hughes. Survivors include his daughter, Laura Anne Scott of Statesville; son, Allen Taylor Scott of the home; granddaughter, Sarah Jane Singer; mother, Martha B. Scott of the home; sisters, Teresa Scott (John) of Ohio, Christina Dowless (Rick) of Elizabethtown; brothers, Stephen Scott (Chris) of Ohio, Kevin Scott (Becky) of Hickory, Jerry Scott (Lisa) of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 3 p.m., at Sandy Ridge Wesleyan Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service. Pastor Scott Howard will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
