January 30, 2020 Mr. Jack Eugene "Buster" Scott, 94, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2:30 p.m., at St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church. Family visitation will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m., at the church. Dirk M Thompson Mortuary is serving the Scott family. (828) 323-1980 Dirk Thompson Mortuary

