CONOVER Ralph "Chris" Scism, 62, of Conover, passed away at his home Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chris was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Cleveland County to the late Nellie Hoyle Call. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and the VFW Post 5305 of Newton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Raymond Call Jr. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wilkinson Scism of the home; three sons, Chris Scism and wife, Joanna, of Goose Creek, S.C., Dylan Scism and wife, Katelyn, of Newton and Jesse Scism and wife, Kristen, of Claremont; two grandsons, Geno Rockwell Scism and Joseph Anthony Scism; two sisters, Tammy Stanley of Newton and Regina Rhode Huffman of Conover; and two brothers, Raymond Carroll Call of Newton and Timothy Call of Granite Falls. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Scism family.