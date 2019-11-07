CONOVER Ralph "Chris" Scism, 62, of Conover, passed away at his home Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chris was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Cleveland County to the late Nellie Hoyle Call. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and the VFW Post 5305 of Newton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Raymond Call Jr. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Wilkinson Scism of the home; three sons, Chris Scism and wife, Joanna, of Goose Creek, S.C., Dylan Scism and wife, Katelyn, of Newton and Jesse Scism and wife, Kristen, of Claremont; two grandsons, Geno Rockwell Scism and Joseph Anthony Scism; two sisters, Tammy Stanley of Newton and Regina Rhode Huffman of Conover; and two brothers, Raymond Carroll Call of Newton and Timothy Call of Granite Falls. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Scism family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!