November 5, 1946 - May 3, 2020 Robert Franklin Schronce Sr., 73, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 5, 1946, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Thomas Lee Augusta Schronce and Elsie Frances Sigmon Schronce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Sigmon Schronce. A beloved husband, brother, and father, Robert had retired from Sonoco Recycling and was an avid fisherman. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his second wife, Tina Farley Schronce of the home; children, Donna S. Maldonado and husband, Jorge, Rhonda S. Trantham and husband, Jason, Robert F. Schronce Jr., Jeffrey A. Schronce and wife, Cindy; brothers, Thomas Schronce, and Eddie Schronce; sisters, Frances S. Tappin, Margaret S. Reynolds, Janet S. Lutz, Samantha S. Sigmon, Ruby S. Bridges; and stepchildren, Patricia Barker, and husband Mike, Curtis Anderson, and wife, Ciera, and A.J. Farley; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight stepgrandchildren. Due to the coronavirus, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807