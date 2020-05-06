November 5, 1946 - May 3, 2020 Robert Franklin Schronce Sr., 73, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 5, 1946, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Thomas Lee Augusta Schronce and Elsie Frances Sigmon Schronce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Sigmon Schronce. A beloved husband, brother, and father, Robert had retired from Sonoco Recycling and was an avid fisherman. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his second wife, Tina Farley Schronce of the home; children, Donna S. Maldonado and husband, Jorge, Rhonda S. Trantham and husband, Jason, Robert F. Schronce Jr., Jeffrey A. Schronce and wife, Cindy; brothers, Thomas Schronce, and Eddie Schronce; sisters, Frances S. Tappin, Margaret S. Reynolds, Janet S. Lutz, Samantha S. Sigmon, Ruby S. Bridges; and stepchildren, Patricia Barker, and husband Mike, Curtis Anderson, and wife, Ciera, and A.J. Farley; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight stepgrandchildren. Due to the coronavirus, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

