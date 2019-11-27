Mary Schronce MAIDEN Mary Alice Pope Schronce, 82, of Maiden passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Wednesday, (today, Nov. 27), at 3 p.m., at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m, at the church, prior to the service. The Schronce family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
