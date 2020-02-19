May 18, 1946 - February 16, 2020 Gary Franklin Schronce, 73, of Hywood Road in Casar, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born in Catawba County, May 18, 1946, he was the son of the late James Clark Schronce and Rose Lee Lowman Schronce Knight. Gary was owner and operator of Schronce Tree Service and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Schronce and Clyde "Bill" Schronce. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shelia Seagle Schronce; three daughters, Christy Strickland and husband, Alan, of Lexington, N.C., Misty Fortenberry and husband, David, of Lawndale, Tammy McHenry and husband, John, of Salisbury; five grandchildren, Sierra Fortenberry, Scarlett Strickland, Calista Fortenberry, Treston Fortenberry, Gavin McHenry; a brother, Calvin Schronce of Newton; and two sisters, Sharon Cook of Maiden and Debbie Propst of Hickory. The family will receive friends this evening (Wednesday, Feb. 19), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The funeral service will he held Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m., at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church, with the Revs. Jerry Welch and Claman Parker officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., in Fallston.
Service information
3:00PM
1117 Carpenters Grove Church Road
Lawndale, NC 28090
6:00PM-8:00PM
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
