HICKORY Janet Ellington Schoonderwoerd, 89, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Kingston Residence. Born June 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late J.P. and Leeselle Morgan Ellington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Jake Schoonderwoerd; and her brother, J.P. Ellington Jr. Janet was a 1952 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She remained a devoted Tar Heel fan the rest of her life. She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension for 66 years, and an active member of the Alter Guild. She was also past President of the Hickory Service League and loved to travel. Survivors include her daughters, Dee Hall and husband, Jim of Hickory, Dana Schoonderwoerd of Hampstead, and Lisa Sievers and husband, Ed, of Forest City; her grandchildren, Lt. Col. Andrew Blanton and wife, Tracy Banghart Blanton, of Kentucky, Jesse Blanton and wife, Hanh, of Hawaii, Sarah Snyder and husband, David, of Durham, and Thomas Sievers of Atlanta, Ga; her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Michelle and Janet Blanton; and a beloved niece and nephew. The funeral will be conducted by the Rev. Karla Woggon at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension. The family will receive friends following services at the church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Kingston Residence, Carolina Caring and her beloved caretaker, Regan Punch. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Women's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1608, Hickory, NC 28603 Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Janet Ellington Schoonderwoerd. Online condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
