HICKORY Patricia Ann (née Tucci) Schnoblen of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Born July 28, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Sylvio and Rose (née Fornari) Tucci. After graduating with honors from Mercy College of Detroit in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Medical Technology, Pat had a fulfilling 30+ year career in the medical field as a Medical Technologist at various hospitals and laboratories in Michigan and Ohio. She was also an instructor in the Medical Technology program at Clark Technical Institute in Springfield, Ohio. She loved learning new things and later in life, after working in the law office of John Wynn in Jefferson, Ohio, she changed career paths and received her Paralegal degree from Lakeland Community College, where she was recognized in 2001 as the Outstanding Student in Paralegal Studies. She was also the owner of Pat's Tole Bridge in Jefferson, Ohio, and served as a member of the Jefferson local government. Pat was a naturally gifted artist and enjoyed painting, gardening, bird-watching, and reading in her spare time throughout her entire adult life. In 2002, she retired to Hickory, where she was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic church. She was active in various church social groups and spent several years as a volunteer at Frye regional Hospital. She enjoyed friendships with many people she met and always enjoyed their calls and fellowship. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she saw often. In addition to her parents and a sister, Sylvia Tucci, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Joseph Lawrence Schnoblen. Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Frye of Hickory, Michele (Ron) Postiff of Rochester Hills, Mich.; two sisters, Bernice (John) Smerdon of British Columbia, Canada, Elaine (Ron) Berkel of Lewisville, Texas; one brother, Ray Tucci of Chesterfield, Mich.; three grandchildren, Meghan (Jordan) Nelson of Boone, Katherine (Sam) Holloway of Norfolk, Va., Matthew Frye of Columbia, S.C.; and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, with Father Ed Sheridan officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory; and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Maryvale Sisters, 2522 June Bug Rd., Vale, NC 28168. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Schnoblen.
Schnoblen, Patricia
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
921 2nd St., NE
Hickory, NC 28601
Jan 10
Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
921 2nd St., NE
Hickory, NC 28601
