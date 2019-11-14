OSWEGO, N.Y. Ruth Richards Sayer passed away peacefully at her home in Oswego, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2019. She was the daughter of P. Lee Richards and Hattie Starnes Richards of Granite Falls and was predeceased by her loving husband, Frank E. Sayer Jr. of Oswego; and by her brother, Abel S. Richards and wife, Christine Mull Richards of Granite Falls. Ruth graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1935 and from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1938. She taught school in Grace Chapel and in Salisbury, and then received her master's degree in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In 1947, Ruth moved to Oswego to teach at the Teachers College at SUNY Oswego. She was married to Frank Sayer for over 60 years until his death in 2010. They had four surviving children. An infant son, Thomas Eric, died in 1956. Ruth is survived by her four children, Richard Sayer of Hannibal, N.Y., Frank Sayer III (Kathleen Whitney) of Oswego, Steve Sayer (Nancy) of Bluffton, S.C., and Susan Sayer-Crewe (Jeff) of Mystic, Conn; daughter-in-law, Vivian Sayer; eight grandchildren, Leane Sayer Humphreys, Janis Sayer, Ryan Sayer, Lindsey Hanna, Scott Sayer, Elizabeth Scarson, Kathryn Sayer, Daniel Sayer-Crewe; and eight great-grandchildren, Austin Somers, Bradley, Cameron and Brynn Scarson, Preston and Reagan Sayer, Madison Sayer, and Logan Hanna. Ruth worked closely with her husband on their real estate business and at E. Sayer and Son grocery store. Ruth was also active in many college and non-profit organizations, including Oswego Heritage Foundation, Oswego Historical Society, Oswego Ladies Home, Oswego Garden Club, AAUW, P.E.O., and Friends of Oswego Hospice, where the rose garden is named after her. She has also been a supporter of the H. Lee White Marine Museum, the Oswego Hospital and Friends of Fulton Historical Society. She was named an honorary Rotarian and was recognized by the New York State Senate in 2005 as a Woman of Distinction for her many years of civic involvement. On her 100th birthday, she was recognized by the mayor of Oswego for her volunteerism. She was a lifelong member of the Grace Chapel Methodist Church in Granite Falls. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, entertaining friends and encouraging others. Calling hours will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. in Oswego. Her funeral will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., at the West Baptist Church, 39 West Mohawk St. in Oswego, with the burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Oswego. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Chapel Methodist Church, 4336 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home in Oswego.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!