TOLEDO, OHIO Manuel Saxton, 67, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home Hickory is serving the family.
