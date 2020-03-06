May 5, 1943 - March 4, 2020 Edward Eugene Sanders, 76, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Mission Hospital in Asheville. He was born May 5, 1943, in Catawba County, the son of the late Charlie Sanders and Velma Chambers Sanders. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Sue Watson Sanders; son, Chuck Sanders; brother, Carroll Sanders; and grandchildren, Sammy and Dillon Sanders. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Dwight Sanders of Georgia, Danny Sanders of Newton; daughter-in-law, Lisa Sanders; brother, Wendell Sanders; grandchildren, Kevin Sanders, Melissa Sanders, Brandon Sanders, Brooke Sanders; and numerous great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11 a.m., at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service. Condolences may be sent to the Sanders family at www.drumfh-conover.com. The Sanders family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.