November 17, 1980 - March 27, 2020 Brent Lee Sanders, 39, of Collins, Miss., passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 27, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1980, in Hinds County, Miss., the son of Billy and Patsy Sanders. He was employed as a pharmacy technician for Merit Health Wesley and Park Place Pharmacy, and was a member of New Life Baptist Church. Brent was big hearted with a wonderful sense of humor and was generous to a fault. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ned and Thelma Sanders; and maternal grandparents, David and Inez Riddle. In addition to his parents, Billy and Patsy Sanders of Hickory, those left to cherish his memory include his uncle, Danny Sanders of Prentiss, Miss.; aunts, Linda Hodges and Betty Mullins of New Hebron, Miss., Brenda Liley of Hickory; and a number of cousins. Private visitation services will be held for the Sanders family and a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Hickory. Memorials may be sent to Operation Christmas Shoeboxes c/o The Chapel Church at 410 26th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service www.alexfuneralservice.com
