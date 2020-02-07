October 9, 1932 - February 5, 2020 Nellie Virginia Litton Salyers, 87, of Conover passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab. Nellie was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Russell County, Virginia, to the late Paris Jay and Virginia Duncan Litton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Lee Salyers. She is survived by five daughters, Judy White of Conover, Goldie Litton of Newton, Shelby Lail and Teresa Salyers, both of Conover and Sandra Salyers of Newton; three sons, Bobby Litton and Charlie Litton, both of Newton, and Randy Salyers of Conover; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. David Crump officiating. Inurnment will be at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Conover Nursing and Rehab; or Caldwell Hospice. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
