February 16, 1991 - February 6, 2020 Mr. Demetri Vance Saltz, 28, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Demetri was born Feb. 16, 1991, in Catawba County to Richard Saltz and Sherri Williams Saltz. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and a graduate of CCCTI Adult High School Program. Demetri will always be remembered for living in the moment and living each moment to the fullest. He had a passion for eagles, being outdoors, riding bicycles or motorcycles, and going to the beach. He also enjoyed flying and snow skiing. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Saltz of Hendersonville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Terra Saltz of Hickory; brother, Andrew Saltz of Hickory; grandparents, Doris Saltz of Hendersonville, and Robert and Peggy Williams of Winston-Salem; nephew, Ethan Saltz of Hickory; niece, Riley Saltz of Hickory; aunts and uncles, Suzanne Clodfelter and husband, Brown, Sandra Scott and husband, Jeff, Jeff Williams and wife, Kim, Dwight Saltz and wife, Marsha, Don Saltz, and Barry Saltz; and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 3 p.m., at Mountain View Baptist Church, with Dr. John Compton and the Rev. Cory Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to the American Eagle Foundation, P.O. Box 333, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
