November 4, 1923 - March 9, 2020 Mildred Wilson Hall Salley, 96, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Born Nov. 4, 1923, New Kent County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas Wilson Hall and Emma Burnette Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Cephas Salley; a sister, Agnes Hall Martin; and a nephew, Wilson Martin. Mildred had retired from First Union Bank. She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, and a volunteer with the Welcome Wagon, United Way, Garden Club (Fairview), and the American Red Cross. She is survived by her son, Thomas A. Salley; grandson, Matthew Salley; niece, Betty M. Martin and husband, Leonard; great-nephew, Lee Martin; and a number of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church with Pastor Ryan Ray officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

