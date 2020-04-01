Ruby Houser Sain, 94, of Vale, entered the presence of our loving Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, March 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Ruby was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Edney and Katie Houser. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 yrs., Steele Jonas Sain; three brothers, David, Jason, and Everette Houser. Steele and Ruby parented six children. She is survived by her children, Jack Sain (Jane) of Punta Gorda, Fla., Jerry Sain (Bobbie) of Vale, Donnie Sain (Wanda) of Cumming, Ga., Dennis Sain of Vale, Kathy Sain Rash (Michael) of Clemson, S.C., and Tom Sain (Michelle) of Vale; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Houser Lackey, of Statesville Ruby's love of music began early at Bethphage Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school pianist. Later, she volunteered as organist for her home church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Vale, for 57 years. She also shared her love of music with the youth and children in Sunday school, Christmas, and other special occasions. On her last Sunday afternoon, she could be heard singing at Peak Resources with her visiting family members. In lieu of flowers, please freely give to a charity of your choice; Trinity Lutheran Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 7, Vale NC 28168; or Word of Life Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 75, Vale, NC. 28168. Warlick Funeral Home www.warlickfuneralhome.net
