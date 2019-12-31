VALE Judy Wilkinson Sain, 71, of Vale took her last breath on this earth and was welcomed into heaven Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Judy was born Jan. 24, 1948, to the late Robert and Marie Wilkinson. Judy was a retired homemaker who also helped her husband on the farm. She also kept four of her precious grandchildren until they started school. She was an active member of Hull's Grove Baptist Church. Over the years, she was a long-time children's Sunday school teacher at church and always enjoyed a trip to the beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Warren J. Sain. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Eric Sain and wife, Amber, of Vale; and a daughter, Deanna Helms and husband, Kevin, of Vale. She adored her five precious grandchildren, Callie Helms, Ethan Sain, Mckenna Helms, Addison Sain and Aubrey Sain. Also surviving is one brother, Garry Wilkinson and wife, Sandra, of Denver, N.C. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Hull's Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Travis Elmore, Marcus Redding and Jeremy Mahaffey officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360. A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Fallston.
