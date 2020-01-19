HICKORY Evelyn Sain of Hickory, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory, after a period an extended illness. Evelyn was born in China Grove, and graduated from South Rowan High School. She was a star basketball player through high school as she earned all-county honors as well as team MVP in her senior year, and she attended all 12 years of school without ever missing a day. She and her beloved husband, David, were married for 52 years. Evelyn was a giving, selfless soul who always put everyone else before herself, who never had a negative word to say about anyone, and who spent every day that she was physically able to do so helping others. For many years, she and her close friend, Mary Miller, visited homebound seniors and residents of skilled care facilities. Evelyn was a woman of strong Christian faith and was a member of Corinth Church. She thoroughly enjoyed attending church and listening to Christian music. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing the piano. She worked in the office for Stylecraft Furniture until her daughter, Julie, was born and at that time, decided to stay at home with her children. She was like a team mom to many of her kids' teammates, and she enjoyed coaching her daughter for a couple seasons as well. Her grandson, Alex, was her pride and joy as she loved spending time with him and taught him to play chess. Evelyn showed her unparalleled strength and character as she battled PSP for 11 years without a single complaint. She was a thoughtful, helpful, and honest angel on earth who was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, David; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Lori; daughter and son-in-law, Julie Sain Cordora and Mike; grandson, Alex; mother, Daisy Sechler of China Grove; brother, Jimmy (Jan); sister, Carol (Harold); seven nieces and nephews; and her children's godmother who was her high school teammate and close lifelong friend, Gloria Lee. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Sechler. Her family would also like to thank her dear friends of many decades, Mary Miller and Carol Tuttle, for their continuous love and support of Evelyn and the entire family throughout her illness. Evelyn's family is extremely grateful to the Pastors of Corinth Church, the members of Carolina Caring, the staff of Trinity Ridge, and the many family friends who visited and sent cards, food, and gifts throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corinth Church in Hickory or to Carolina Caring of Catawba County. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m., and have a service at 2:30 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home led by the Rev. Lori Blocker of Corinth Church. The family will have a private burial service. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449