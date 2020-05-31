Ryder, Anthony

December 28, 1947 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Anthony "Tony" David Ryder, 72, of Newton, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Anthony was born Dec. 28, 1947, in Washington D.C., to the late Hoyle David Ryder and Violet Reid Ryder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a member of Journey Baptist Church. Anthony was a jack-of-all-trades, going to school many years and earning degrees in many fields. He loved fishing, hunting, and enjoying every minute of his life. But most of all, Anthony loved God and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Michelle Ryder; and brother, Jimmy Dean Ryder. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Teresa Causby Ryder; sons, David Ryder and wife, Susan, and Greg Ryder and wife, Jessica; daughter, Amanda Niehaus and husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Adam Ryder, Cody Myers, Summer Ryder, Dalton Ryder, Chris Ryder, Malachi Ryder, Lily Niehaus, and Logan Niehaus; great-grandchildren, Sarah Higgs, Dakota Myers, and Mason Myers; sisters, Becky Bates, Mary Starnes, Rene' Laws, Penny Church, Sandy Ryder, and Ginger Lucke; brother, Ricky Ryder; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 10 a.m., at Sunset Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Laws and Pastor Joey Midgett officiating. Military honors will be provided by DAV Chapter 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.