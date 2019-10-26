SPRINGFIELD, OR. Robert "Bob" Craig Russell Jr., 71, of Springfield, Ore., and formerly of Hickory, died from complications of COPD Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019. Born May 18, 1948, in Charlotte, Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Craig Russell Sr.; his mother, Juanita Davis Russell of Pikeville; and his wife, Louisa Justice Benson Russell of Springfield, Ore. Bob received his undergraduate and Master's degrees in Library Science at UNC at Chapel Hill. He was the Library Director at the Springfield Public Library for 14 years, previously working at several libraries in North Carolina including Elbert Ivey Public Library of Hickory. Bob was the friendliest soul that you'll ever meet. His greatest loves were classical music and baseball. Bob loved being a librarian, but his greatest accomplishment was raising his five children. Bob is survived by his daughter, Louisa Justice Russell of Corvallis, Ore.; four sons, Craig Morrison Russell of Okla., Andrew Justice Russell of Mexico, Robert Taylor Russell, wife, Jennifer Ellis Russell, of Calif., Hunter Boyd Russell, wife, Bethany Rose Russell of Eugene, Ore.; grandchildren, Theodore Finn Russell and Vera Rae Russell; sister Margaret Ann Wannemacher; and brother, David Milton Russell, both of North Carolina. A memorial service was held at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Eugene, Ore., Saturday Oct. 19, at 1 p.m.
