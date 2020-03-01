July 24, 1969 - February 27, 2020 Kim Denise Wilkinson Russell, 50, of Catawba, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Kim was born July 24, 1969, in Lincoln County, to Raymond and Valeria Reynolds Wilkinson. She is survived by husband, Timothy James Russell of the home; parents, Raymond and Valeria Reynolds Wilkinson of Iron Station; son, Eric Wilkinson and wife, Olivia, of Newton; three sisters, Cammy Gamble of Mooresboro, Crystal Mitchell of Chestney, S.C., and Rhonda Wilkinson of Charlotte; brother, James Wilkinson of Mooresville; three half sisters, Tina Morgan of Hickory, Kelsey Leirmoe of Rock Hhill, S.C., and Kendall Webb of Lincolnton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.