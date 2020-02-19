Susan Rufty April 3, 1945 - February 16, 2020 Susan Rufty, 74, of Taylorsville passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Adams Funeral Home of Taylorsville is serving the Rufty family.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
405 W. Main Ave.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
2:00PM
405 W. Main Ave.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
