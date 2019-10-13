HICKORY Nancy Walker Rudisill, 78, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Born Jan. 31, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Tilman and Parilee Walker. Nancy was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory. Her husband's career with Duke Energy took them to Charlotte where they lived for many years. Upon retirement, they moved to Topsail Beach where Nancy was very active in her church and community. Nancy was a generous and caring person who never met a stranger. Nancy is survived by her sister, Alice Walker Smith of Black Mountain; brothers, Ralph Walker (Charlotte) of Greensboro, and Glen Walker of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Rudisill. The family will have a gathering of friends and family from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at St. Luke's UMC, Thursday, Oct. 17. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, in Charlotte at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18. Memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Caring; or St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sossomanfh.com.
