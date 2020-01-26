CONNELLY SPRINGS Margaret Elizabeth Houser Rudisill, 75, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carolina Caring, following a period of declining health. Margaret was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Cleveland County to the late Henry Franklin Houser and Edna Marie Sigmon Houser. She was a member of Flat Gap Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Rudisill; brothers, David Houser, Roy Houser, Richard Houser, and Howard Houser; and sister, Louise Pitts. Survivors include her children, Michael Allen Adams of Maiden, Junior Lee Rudisill of Connelly Springs, Lori Ann Rudisill of Connelly Springs, and Lisa Diane Rudisill of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Alisha Tiffany Myers and Austin Wade Beach; and great-grandchildren, Jewelia Faith Miller, Spencer Shawn Miller, and Ryder Lynn Spann. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Hank Rudisill officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. View Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.

