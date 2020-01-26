CONNELLY SPRINGS Margaret Elizabeth Houser Rudisill, 75, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Carolina Caring, following a period of declining health. Margaret was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Cleveland County to the late Henry Franklin Houser and Edna Marie Sigmon Houser. She was a member of Flat Gap Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Rudisill; brothers, David Houser, Roy Houser, Richard Houser, and Howard Houser; and sister, Louise Pitts. Survivors include her children, Michael Allen Adams of Maiden, Junior Lee Rudisill of Connelly Springs, Lori Ann Rudisill of Connelly Springs, and Lisa Diane Rudisill of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Alisha Tiffany Myers and Austin Wade Beach; and great-grandchildren, Jewelia Faith Miller, Spencer Shawn Miller, and Ryder Lynn Spann. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Hank Rudisill officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. View Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239