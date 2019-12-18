GREENSBORO Kay Clark Rudisill, 72, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Guilford House in Greensboro. Kay was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Norman Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kelly Rudisill; and brothers, Danny Clark and Steve Clark. Kay is survived by her mother, Betty Eckard Clark; her sons, Henry Rudisill and wife, Susan Taaffe, John Rudisill and wife, Cari Jackson, and Jerry Rudisill and wife, Phouangmala Keooudone; her brother, Mark Clark; and her grandchildren, Henry Read, Solomon Rudisill, Caroline Rudisill, and Lorelei Rudisill. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, 3060 Hwy. 70 SE in Hickory, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro; to a local animal shelter; or to the Humane Society chapter. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Rudisill family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.