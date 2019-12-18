GREENSBORO Kay Clark Rudisill, 72, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Guilford House in Greensboro. Kay was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Norman Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Kelly Rudisill; and brothers, Danny Clark and Steve Clark. Kay is survived by her mother, Betty Eckard Clark; her sons, Henry Rudisill and wife, Susan Taaffe, John Rudisill and wife, Cari Jackson, and Jerry Rudisill and wife, Phouangmala Keooudone; her brother, Mark Clark; and her grandchildren, Henry Read, Solomon Rudisill, Caroline Rudisill, and Lorelei Rudisill. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home, 3060 Hwy. 70 SE in Hickory, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro; to a local animal shelter; or to the Humane Society chapter. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Rudisill family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
*Interior/Exterior Residential Painting *Exterior Pressure Washing (Family owned and operated since 1956) Darrell Williams, Quality Painting Statesville, NC 704-902-7675
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240