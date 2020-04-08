November 29, 1950 - April 6, 2020 Billy Ray Rudisill, 69, of Vale, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 29, 1950, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Loy Alvin and Vacie Smith Rudisill. Survivors include his wife, Denise Rudisill of the home; sons, Shane Rudisill and wife, Sarah, of Newton, Jason Rudisill and wife, Cameron, of Lancaster, S.C., Allen Rudisill and wife, Katie; his grandchildren, Maddie and Emily Rudisill of Newton, Aidan and Ava Rudisill of Lancaster, S.C., and Alexis Rudisill of Vale; two brothers, Tommy and Alvin Rudisill; and two sisters, Lillian Whitener and Helen Presnell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Rd., Vale, NC 28168 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
