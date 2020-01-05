CONOVER Evan Andrew Rubins, of Conover, died of a sudden illness Saturday Dec. 21, 2019, in Winston-Salem. He was born Feb. 20, 1958, in Rochester, N.H., to Ramon and Glenna (Lanoix) Haller Rubins. His father was a marketing administrator for General Electric, and the family moved to several locations before settling in Conover in 1976. Evan earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, and was employed for 22 years by the City of Conover Water department and was an early volunteer at the Catawba Science Center. Evan was an avid outdoors man, and especially loved fishing at the family's summer cabin on Province Lake in New Hampshire. He would always catch a fish when no one else could. In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Janet Murfey; niece, Megan Murfey, both of Aiken, S.C.; nephew, Brooks (Katie) Murfey and their son, Charlie, of Penacook, N.H.; and many other relatives in the Rochester area. A service will be held Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Hickory. The Rev. Karla Woggon will preside. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Catawba Science Center, 243 3rd Av., NE, Hickory, NC, 28601, www.catawbascience.org. specifically targeted for the support of the Naturalist Center.
