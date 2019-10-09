HICKORY Billy "Bill" June Rozzelle, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Carolina Caring, after a period of declining health. Born April 13, 1933, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late E.B. (June) and Verona Eckard Rozzelle. Bill was a member of First Advent Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and usher. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a retired aerospace engineer. He worked at Cape Kennedy, Fla., on the Gemini and Apollo Manned Spaceflight Programs. For Project Apollo, he helped design, build, and test the life support systems for the lunar lander (L.E.M.), that safely carried our astronauts to the Moon's surface, then lifted them to lunar orbit for their return to Earth. He is survived by his wife, Mildred "Millie" S. Rozzelle of the home; a son, Curtis J. Rozzelle, M.D., and wife, Elizabeth, of Birmingham, Ala.; and two grandsons, Daniel and T.J. Rozzelle, both of Birmingham. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Roller officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made in his memory to First Advent Christian Church, 1941 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Billy "Bill" June Rozzelle and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
