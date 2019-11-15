HICKORY Margie Ellen Russell Rowe, 97, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born Aug. 23, 1922, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Horace Vance and Cornelia Hartley Russell. She married George Willis Rowe of Hickory, June 16, 1943. Mrs. Rowe was a member of First United Methodist Church of Hickory, where she attended the Women's Bible Class, was a Sunday school teacher, and a Cub Scout leader. She retired from the Hickory City School System and volunteered for the Red Cross at Frye Regional Medical Center for 25 years. In addition to her parents, Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Willis Rowe; daughters, Rebecca Ann Rowe, Beverly R. Howerton; and daughter-in-law, Jane L. Rowe. Margie is survived by two sons, Robert Rowe (Linda D.) and Richard Rowe (Marcia P.) both of Hickory; five grandchildren, Emily Pratt (Derek), Allison Wells (Scott), Evan Rowe, Jessica Lowe (Jason), and Karen Bryant (Mackie); and five great-grandchildren, Rebecca Anne, Paige and Parker Pratt, and Camden and Caleb Wells. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, with Revs. Paul Christy and Jennifer Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. The pallbearers will be Dale Elmore, Evan Rowe, Mackie Bryant, Jason Lowe, Derek Pratt, and Scott Wells. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Heidi Hildebran, Annette Woodring and Joyce Morrison for the loving, outstanding care for our mother. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, Music Fund, 311 3rd Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Rowe family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Rowe family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 940 29th Ave NE in Hickory.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO etc. Asphalt, Silicone and Elastomeric Coatings "Don't Replace It , Restore It" 60-70% Savings Also coating & sealing decks, docks, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!