HICKORY David W. Rouse, 78, of Hickory, NC, passed away in the early evening on August 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Rouse, son, David Rouse, daughter-in-law, Rosalba, granddaughter, Glenda, and daughter, Desiree Beringer, and son-in-law, Thomas Beringer. He is one of Jehovah's Witnesses, being baptized on July 2, 1964, and served faithfully for over 55 years, and was a part of the Hickory South Congregation. He enjoyed sharing the good news of God's kingdom with everybody he came into contact with, even while he was hospitalized. He was a very humble and loving man, and would always get people to laugh and liven up their spirits. There will be no service.

