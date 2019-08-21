HICKORY Dave Wesley Rouse, 78, of Hickory, passed away in the early evening of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Rouse; son, David Rouse; daughter-in-law, Rosalba; granddaughter, Glenda and Daughter Desiree Rouse; and son-in-law, Thomas Beringer. He is one of Jehovah's Witnesses, being baptized July 2, 1964. He served faithfully for over 55 years, and was a part of the Hickory South Congregation. He enjoyed sharing the good news of God's kingdom with everybody he came into contact with, even while he was hospitalized. He was a very humble and loving man, and would always get people to laugh and liven up their spirits. There will be no service.

