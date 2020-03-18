July 15, 1937 - March 16, 2020 Romulus Rudolph "Rudy" Ross Jr., 82, of Hickory, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fayetteville, July 15, 1937. Rudy always had a love for the water, which led him to join the U.S. Navy, until his retirement. He was known as Ready, No Hurry on the water. He is survived by three sisters, Ginger Ross Sermons of Hickory, Frankie Ross Patterson of Long Beach, Calif., and Anne Ross Makover of Raleigh; and a number of nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly. A family service with full military honors will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
